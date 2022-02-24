Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after buying an additional 231,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $262.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

