Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.95 and its 200 day moving average is $215.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

