Fulton Bank N.A. Has $5.05 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $374.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,109,516 shares of company stock worth $1,133,564,471 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

