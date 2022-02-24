Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.