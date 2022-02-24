Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,068 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $25,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $254.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

