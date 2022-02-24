Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 173 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $429.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $518.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

