Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 173 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $429.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.39. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

