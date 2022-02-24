Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 443 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $764.04 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $971.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $919.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

