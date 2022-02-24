Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,153.75 ($56.49).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($71.06) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.84) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($53.04) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of LON FUTR traded up GBX 62 ($0.84) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,486 ($33.81). 577,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,259.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,476.90. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,653.61 ($22.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,968 ($53.96). The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. Future’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.66), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($3,019,378.48).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

