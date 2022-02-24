FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Up 0.4%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 484 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 472 ($6.42). Approximately 30,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($6.39).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.10) target price on shares of FW Thorpe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 469.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 460.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £497.52 million and a P/E ratio of 33.78.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

