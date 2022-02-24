FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Uni-Select Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Uni-Select in a report released on Monday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

UNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.71.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$26.73 on Thursday. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$8.69 and a twelve month high of C$27.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,069.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

