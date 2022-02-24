FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$48.62 million during the quarter.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
See Also
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.