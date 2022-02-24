G4S (LON:GFS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $244.80

G4S plc (LON:GFS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.80 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.35). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.33), with a volume of 438,258 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 244.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.55.
G4S Company Profile (LON:GFS)
Further Reading
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.