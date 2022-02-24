Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.02). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), with a volume of 6,157,815 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £11.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

Get Galileo Resources alerts:

About Galileo Resources (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development mining company in South Africa and the United States. It extracts zinc, non-ferrous metals and concentrates, copper, nickel, silver, gold, platinum, iron ore, and manganese. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.