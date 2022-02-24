Genaro Network (GNX) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Genaro Network has a market cap of $11.40 million and $742,022.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

