General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $87.75

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.75 and last traded at $89.15, with a volume of 152497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

