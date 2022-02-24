Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.87

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 2056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GENI. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.53.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $1,441,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $441,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

