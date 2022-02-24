Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,850,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 150,309 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.