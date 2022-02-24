Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,850,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 150,309 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

