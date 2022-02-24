Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Sells $417,601.80 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $417,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.59 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Gentex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.