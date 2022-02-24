Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.84 Million Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $61,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FWONA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Formula One Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Formula One Group stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

