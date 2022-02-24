Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share by the textile maker on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years. Gildan Activewear has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

NYSE GIL opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 54,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

