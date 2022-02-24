Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $39.84 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

