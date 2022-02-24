Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GIL traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 67,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,245. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,625,000 after acquiring an additional 668,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 54,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

