Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 79,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,625,000 after buying an additional 668,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,295,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 54,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

