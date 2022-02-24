Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.78

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.78 and last traded at $61.01, with a volume of 64823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 368,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 112,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2,587.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 249,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 240,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,829,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,822,000 after acquiring an additional 536,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.