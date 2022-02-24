Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.96 million, a PE ratio of -81.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 635.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

