Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Issues Earnings Results

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Glaukos stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $99.00.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 84,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,237,000 after buying an additional 56,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 652.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 20,051 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.