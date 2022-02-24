Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,404.33.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

