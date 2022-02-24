Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Stock Price Down 1%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 2,589 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.48% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

