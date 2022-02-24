Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIL. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,068,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 213,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 254.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 58,265 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,004,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

SIL opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.