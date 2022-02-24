Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.10.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $244.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.08 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $191.92 and a one year high of $354.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.89.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

