Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Down 8.7%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 127,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,945,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.
Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.90.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
