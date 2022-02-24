Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Down 8.7%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 127,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,945,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 710,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $4,132,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 391,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.