Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.50

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 7592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLNG. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 283,487 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

