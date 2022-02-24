Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.50

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 7592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.
A number of research firms recently commented on GLNG. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.
The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.
About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
