Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $13.27

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $14.05. Gold Fields shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 166,254 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Gold Fields by 76.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

