Gold Fields Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,355 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 207% compared to the typical volume of 2,070 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 116.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1738 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

