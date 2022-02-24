Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 25.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GSV. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CVE GSV traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.02. 102,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of C$1.81 and a 12 month high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

