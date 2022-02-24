Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GDEN. Macquarie upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.67.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.74. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.