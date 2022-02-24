Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ GNOG traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,773. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $23.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 11.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (Get Rating)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.