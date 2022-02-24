Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.
NASDAQ GNOG traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,773. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $23.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.
About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (Get Rating)
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
