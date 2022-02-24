Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 30,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 728,572 shares.The stock last traded at $6.91 and had previously closed at $7.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

