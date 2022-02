Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.37

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.37 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 7.80 ($0.11). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 657,083 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.35. The company has a market cap of £40.17 million and a PE ratio of -43.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54.

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

