Govi Price Hits $1.25 on Major Exchanges (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Govi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003227 BTC on exchanges. Govi has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and $717,535.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Govi has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.75 or 0.06880485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,012.38 or 0.98519118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047864 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,100,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

