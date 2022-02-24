GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.44

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 13593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 266.84% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

