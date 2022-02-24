Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Price Target Raised to C$1.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $484.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

