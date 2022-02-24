Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Stake Lowered by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,176,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $40,734,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Granite Construction by 23.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

