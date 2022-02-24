Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.46

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.46 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,009,000 after acquiring an additional 224,457 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Granite Construction by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Granite Construction by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

