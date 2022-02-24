Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.46

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.46 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,009,000 after acquiring an additional 224,457 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Granite Construction by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Granite Construction by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
Granite Construction Company Profile (NYSE:GVA)
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.
