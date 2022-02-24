Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $901.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after buying an additional 3,009,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3,649.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,422,000 after buying an additional 2,091,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $7,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,930,000 after buying an additional 219,512 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth about $2,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

