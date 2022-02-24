Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.21. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 2,856,129 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Panther Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $79.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,106 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 425,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

