Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:GPL opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $81.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.73.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.