Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:GPL opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $81.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.