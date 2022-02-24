Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1,295.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth $69,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

