Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.22-$2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.394-$1.430 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.350 EPS.

GDOT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $29.75. 1,030,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,586. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GDOT. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

