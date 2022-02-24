Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.22-$2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.394-$1.430 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.350 EPS.
GDOT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $29.75. 1,030,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,586. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
